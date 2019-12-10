Two-match ban for Gaziantepspor's Diarra over obscene gesture

Gaziantepspor's Malian midfielder Souleymane Diarra was barred for two matches by the Turkish Football Federation on Tuesday for insulting supporters of a rival team.



Diarra made an obscene finger gesture to supporters of GMG Kırklarelispor during the first match of Round Five of the Ziraat Turkey Cup last week as he was walking off the pitch after being substituted. The Professional Football Disciplinary Board of the federation also slapped a fine of TL 13,000 on Diarra for his offensive gesture.



The 24-year-old joined the Süper Lig side from France's Lens in the summer transfer window. He has scored one goal so far.



Kırklarelispor defeated Gaziantep 2-1 in the match on Dec. 5, where Diarra made the fined gesture. Gaziantepspor currently sits in the 11th spot in the Süper Lig.