UEFA warns Medipol Başakşehir over military salute

UEFA issued a controversial warning to Medipol Başakşehir over players making "military salutes," Turkish media outlets reported on Friday.



Media reports quoting the Süper Lig outfit's officials said the international football body had completed a probe into the incident at team's Europa League game against Austria's Wolfsberger. Başakşehir players made a military salute en masse to celebrate the team's only goal against Wolfsberger on Oct. 24 in Istanbul.



Turkish athletes, especially footballers, have been celebrating with military salutes to show support for the Turkish troops on the frontlines over the duration of Operation Peace Spring – a Turkish military operation against the PKK-affiliated YPG terrorist group in northern Syria.



Earlier this week, UEFA decided not to impose a fine on Turkey for the military salutes by national team players during the Euro 2020 qualifiers in Turkey and France.



The inquiry has fueled outrage in Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan labeled the inquiry a "wrongdoing," and called on UEFA to not let sports be politicized. Erdoğan also cited a "systematic lynch campaign" against Turkish athletes abroad following Operation Peace Spring, including the exclusion of Turkish footballers from European clubs over support for the operation.