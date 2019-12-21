Liverpool beats Flamengo 1-0 to win Club World Cup

Liverpool won its first Club World Cup title after Roberto Firmino scored in extra time to seal a 1-0 win over Flamengo in Qatar on Saturday.

The European champions prevailed over the South American titleholders to crown a magical year for the Reds, who won their sixth continental title in June and sit 10 points clear at the top of the English Premier League.

A dominant Liverpool finally scored on 99 minutes after a quick breakaway, Firmino keeping his cool to slot home and devastate his countrymen.

Liverpool had never previously won the Club World Cup or its forerunner the Intercontinental Cup. They even lost to Rio-based Flamengo in the final in 1981.