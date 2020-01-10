Turkish amputee footballer aims for World Cup title

Barış Telli, a member of the Turkish national amputee football team, says he does not want to die before lifting the World Cup.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Telli said Turkey's national amputee football team has seen small successes for a long time but is now aiming to win two major titles.



"We are now preparing for the 2020 European Amputee Football Championship and 2022 Amputee Football World Cup. I don't want to die without lifting the World Cup," he said.

Telli recalled how he felt when Turkey lost the 2018 World Cup final in Mexico. "Losing the World Cup in the final really shattered me. I cried so much. I don't even want to remember those days." Turkey lost the final against Angola 5-4 on penalties.

Telli gave credit to his physical education teacher at elementary school for encouraging him to take up gymnastics.

"I was a hyperactive child. I started practicing gymnastics thanks to my physical education teacher, Nevzat Kankuş, back in elementary school."

"Gymnastics helped me improve my motor skills and pick up other sports, like amputee football and tennis," he added.