300 days under Israeli attack: Gaza's humanitarian crisis deepens
by Daily Sabah with AAAug 02, 202411:42 am +03 +03:00
As the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip has been going on for 300 days, Palestinians are deprived of meeting their vital needs, including basic food supplies, due to the embargo imposed on the region.
Palestinian children, holding their empty containers, try to reach out for food distributed by charities in the Batin al-Semin neighborhood of Khan Yunis, Gaza, Palestine, Aug. 1, 2024.