Afghanistan's drug addicts rounded up in Taliban-run rehabs

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Oct 08, 2021 11:12 am +03 +03:00

Having gained control of Afghanistan, the Taliban have launched a major violent crackdown on drug addicts – one of the most acute social issues in the country, especially in the capital Kabul.

Drug users detained during a Taliban raid walk to a shower after arriving at the Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 2, 2021.

AP Photo

Drug users consume heroin in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 1, 2021.

AP Photo

Afghans gather to watch Taliban fighters detaining drug users during a police operation in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 1, 2021.

AP Photo

Taliban fighters, top right, gesture to dozens of drug users detained at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 1, 2021.

AP Photo

Drug users detained during a Taliban raid sit at a police station as they wait to be transferred to the Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 1, 2021.

AP Photo

A Taliban fighter uses a flashlight to wake up a drug user detained during a police raid in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 1, 2021.

AP Photo

Drug users detained during a Taliban raid wait to be checked at a police station before being transferred to the Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 1, 2021.

AP Photo

The shadows of Taliban fighters loom over drug users detained at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 1, 2021.

AP Photo

The belongings removed from pockets of drug users detained during a Taliban raid lay on the ground of a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 1, 2021.

AP Photo

Drug users detained during a Taliban raid wait to be shaved after arriving at the Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 1, 2021.

AP Photo

A drug user detained during a Taliban raid is shaved after arriving at the Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 2, 2021.

AP Photo

Drug users detained during a Taliban raid go through a medical check as they arrive at the detoxification ward of the Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 2, 2021.

AP Photo

A drug user detained during a Taliban raid gets dressed in the detoxification ward of the Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 4, 2021.

AP Photo

Drug users detained during a Taliban raid wait for a medical check in the detoxification ward of the Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 2, 2021.

AP Photo

Drug users detained during a Taliban raid are shaved after arriving at the Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 1, 2021.

AP Photo

Drug users detained in a Taliban raid wait to be taken to their room in the detoxification ward of the Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 2, 2021.

AP Photo

Dr. Wahedullah Koshan (L) gestures as he talks to Sitara (C) after she reunited with her 21-year-old son who was taken to the Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment during a Taliban raid in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 4, 2021.

AP Photo

Drug users detained during a Taliban raid are taken to their room at the detoxification ward of the Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 2, 2021.

AP Photo

Drug users detained during a Taliban raid walk in line on their way to the detoxification ward of the Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 2, 2021.

AP Photo

Drug users detained during a Taliban raid rest at the detoxification ward of the Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 4, 2021.

AP Photo

