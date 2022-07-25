Daily Sabah logo

Displaced Syrians try to survive extreme heat

by Agencies Jul 25, 2022 11:08 pm +03 +03:00

Most recently, a Russian airstrike killed seven people, four of them children, in Idlib on Friday, a war monitor said.

AA

The Syrian regime in Damascus, alongside key ally Russia, frequently launches airstrikes in the area.

AA

Families struggling with the sweltering heat cannot access electricity in the region where there also is a water shortage.

The northwestern region of Syria is home to the country's last opposition enclave. More than 90% of the population in that area live in extreme poverty, relying on humanitarian aid to survive.

AA

Life in the tents in Idlib, where 3 to 4 million civilians live, has come to a standstill. Families live in old, rotten tents that are vulnerable to extreme heat.

Children play at a camp for Syrians displaced by conflict near the Syrian border with Turkey.

AFP

The extreme heat, which is making its impact felt in the world, also negatively affects the civilians displaced by the Bashar Assad regime and its supporters in northern Syria.


A woman waches a girl at a camp for Syrians displaced by conflict at a camp for the displaced.

AFP

Civilians who were forcibly displaced in northwestern Syria's last opposition bastion Idlib province are struggling with temperatures well above seasonal norms in makeshift tents.

Children cool off at a camp for Syrians displaced by conflict near the Syrian border with Turkey in the opposition-held northern part of the northwestern Idlib province amid high temperatures on July 20, 2022.

AFP

