Displaced Syrians try to survive extreme heat

Families struggling with the sweltering heat cannot access electricity in the region where there also is a water shortage.
The northwestern region of Syria is home to the country's last opposition enclave. More than 90% of the population in that area live in extreme poverty, relying on humanitarian aid to survive.
Civilians who were forcibly displaced in northwestern Syria's last opposition bastion Idlib province are struggling with temperatures well above seasonal norms in makeshift tents.
Children cool off at a camp for Syrians displaced by conflict near the Syrian border with Turkey in the opposition-held northern part of the northwestern Idlib province amid high temperatures on July 20, 2022.
