PHOTO GALLERY
Elvises, Zel-egg-skyy and Carnival: Weekly top photos

by Daily Sabah Apr 24, 2022 11:57 am +03 +03:00

A shop owner picks an item for a customer by candlelight during power outages by South African utility Eskom due to more breakdowns at its ageing coal-fired plants, in Soweto, South Africa, April 20, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A decorated egg depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, titled "Volodymyr Zel-egg-skyy," is displayed during an Easter egg decorating competition at Gorran Haven Memorial Hall in Cornwall, Britain, April 18, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Members of Extinction Rebellion stage a protest against the use of and investment in fossil fuel, outside offices of Vanguard Asset Management on Earth Day in the City of London, Britain, April 22, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Noylin and Satheeshan Tharmarajah set up a picture of themselves surrounded by giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, U.S., April 20, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person in a protective suit squeezes through a locked gate of a residential compound, following the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, China, April 21, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People shout slogans during a protest by pro-Ukraine people against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 22, 2022. Dozens of demonstrators in Istanbul joined a protest on Friday against Russia's ongoing military attacks on Ukraine and alleged atrocities made by the Russian armed forces at Bucha and Mariupol.

(AP Photo)

Elvis Presley impersonator Ross Mancini chats with fellow enthusiasts while boarding a train at Sydney Central Railway Station before departing for the Parkes Elvis Festival, as the event returns following the coronavirus pandemic, in Sydney, Australia, April 21, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A performer from the Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 23, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Fans cheer and light flares in the stands during the Gavioes da Fiel samba school carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 24, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Flames and smoke rise during Israeli airstrikes in the central Gaza strip, Palestine, April 21, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

An aircraft flies above Iraq's southern city of Basra past the waning gibbous moon, April 18, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) poses with sadhus, or Hindu holymen, in front of the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, April 21, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

4th-grade student Ali Kuşcu, speaks as a part of special session of the Turkish Parliament on April 23rd National Sovereignty and Children’s Day and 102nd anniversary of the Turkish Grand National Assembly's foundation in Ankara, Turkey, April 23, 2022. 102 children attend a special session of the Turkish Parliament within the "Children of the Nation, Children of the Assembly" project. Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop handed over his seat to 6th-grade student Havva Dilay Gülez on the occasion of April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

(AA Photo)

A woman dressed in traditional clothes reacts as men throw water at her during a traditional Easter celebration in Holloko, Hungary, April 18, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People walk around the Jovan Bigorski monastery during the Easter celebrations at the Saint Jovan Bigorski monastery in Rostusa, North Macedonia, April 24, 2022. The Macedonian Orthodox Church celebrates Easter according to the Julian calendar.

(AA Photo)

