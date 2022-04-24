Elvises, Zel-egg-skyy and Carnival: Weekly top photos

4th-grade student Ali Kuşcu, speaks as a part of special session of the Turkish Parliament on April 23rd National Sovereignty and Children’s Day and 102nd anniversary of the Turkish Grand National Assembly's foundation in Ankara, Turkey, April 23, 2022. 102 children attend a special session of the Turkish Parliament within the "Children of the Nation, Children of the Assembly" project. Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop handed over his seat to 6th-grade student Havva Dilay Gülez on the occasion of April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

(AA Photo)