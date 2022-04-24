Elvises, Zel-egg-skyy and Carnival: Weekly top photos

People shout slogans during a protest by pro-Ukraine people against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 22, 2022. Dozens of demonstrators in Istanbul joined a protest on Friday against Russia's ongoing military attacks on Ukraine and alleged atrocities made by the Russian armed forces at Bucha and Mariupol.
4th-grade student Ali Kuşcu, speaks as a part of special session of the Turkish Parliament on April 23rd National Sovereignty and Children’s Day and 102nd anniversary of the Turkish Grand National Assembly's foundation in Ankara, Turkey, April 23, 2022. 102 children attend a special session of the Turkish Parliament within the "Children of the Nation, Children of the Assembly" project. Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop handed over his seat to 6th-grade student Havva Dilay Gülez on the occasion of April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day.
