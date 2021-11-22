Golden WC, duct-taped banana: Works of "Prankster" Maurizio Cattelan

Provocative, out of the ordinary art is his mantra: Here are the works of the art world's prankster Maurizio Cattelan.
People pose in front of Maurizio Cattelan's "Comedian" presented by Perrotin Gallery and on view at Art Basel Miami 2019 at Miami Beach Convention Center, Dec. 6, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida. Two of the three editions of the piece, which feature a banana duct-taped to a wall, have reportedly sold for $120,000.
A nameless work of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan is seen during a photocall at the Kunsthaus in Bregenz, Jan. 31, 2008. The exhibition of work by Cattelan titled "Death is the major", best known for his satirical and controversial sculptures, opened on Feb. 1 and ran until March 24, 2008.
A person walks past the "Untitled" installation of miniature elevators by Maurizio Cattelan at a preview of the Postwar and Contemporary Art Evening Sale at Christie’s auction house in New York City, Nov. 4, 2011. The 33-inch functioning elevator installation is expected to fetch $400,000-$600,000 at the Nov. 8 auction.
A view of the art installation Eternity is displayed after the ceremony where he is given title of Honorary Professor of sculpture at the Accademia delle Belle Arti in Carrara, Italy, April 23, 2018. The artist has inaugurated the installation Eternity conceived by him and carried out by students on theme of death and funeral rituals on artists of the past and present. For this project he donated 30,000 euros ($33,841) for scholarships to students.
Visitors look at the artwork "Not Afraid of Love" at "Maurizio Cattelan: The Last Judgment" art exhibition in UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, in Beijing, China, Nov. 21, 2021. The first solo exhibition in China by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan presents 29 works from his more than a three-decade-long career and runs until Feb. 20, 2022.
