Golden WC, duct-taped banana: Works of "Prankster" Maurizio Cattelan

Provocative, out of the ordinary art is his mantra: Here are the works of the art world's prankster Maurizio Cattelan.

People pose in front of Maurizio Cattelan's "Comedian" presented by Perrotin Gallery and on view at Art Basel Miami 2019 at Miami Beach Convention Center, Dec. 6, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida. Two of the three editions of the piece, which feature a banana duct-taped to a wall, have reportedly sold for $120,000.

(Getty Images)