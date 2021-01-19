In photos: Tunisia Revolution victims plea for recognition

Some lost a leg, some gaze out from permanently scarred faces, others live forever bound to a wheelchair. All these men were injured in Tunisia’s democratic uprising 10 years ago, and they are begging the government to recognize them as official victims of the revolution.

Hosni Kalaeyah, a protester who self-immolated during Tunisia's democratic uprising 10 years ago, poses for a portrait in Tunis, Tunisia, Jan. 12, 2021. Kalaeyah set himself on fire during the uprising. Now 49, Kalaeya lives with permanent scars on his face and missing fingers.

(AP Photo)