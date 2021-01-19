In photos: Tunisia Revolution victims plea for recognition

Some lost a leg, some gaze out from permanently scarred faces, others live forever bound to a wheelchair. All these men were injured in Tunisia’s democratic uprising 10 years ago, and they are begging the government to recognize them as official victims of the revolution.
Hosni Kalaeyah, a protester who self-immolated during Tunisia's democratic uprising 10 years ago, poses for a portrait in Tunis, Tunisia, Jan. 12, 2021. Kalaeyah set himself on fire during the uprising. Now 49, Kalaeya lives with permanent scars on his face and missing fingers.
Since mid-December, they have been holding a sit-in at the office of the Agency for the Revolutionary Martyrs and Wounded, demanding recognition. They voice their demands through megaphones, sit and share stories, or rest on mattresses on the floor.
People who were injured during Tunisia's democratic uprising 10 years ago stage a protest demanding official recognition, in Tunis, Tunisia, Jan. 12, 2021.
Walid Kasraoui, 32, a protester who lost a leg after getting shot during Tunisia's democratic uprising 10 years ago, poses for a portrait in Tunis, Jan. 12, 2021. Kasraoui lost a leg and has relied on crutches for a decade but says he has no regrets. "If I went back in time to the events of the revolution, I would participate again," he said.
The mother of Rached El Arbi, a protester who was paralyzed after being shot during Tunisia's democratic uprising 10 years ago, holds a photo of her son on a mobile phone, in Tunis, Tunisia, Jan. 12, 2021. Rached El Arbi, now 30, was paralyzed after being shot while protesting the autocratic regime of Tunisia's President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who was overthrown on Jan. 14, 2011. A photo of El Arbi hospitalized at the time went viral across the Arab world.
Rached El Arbi, 30, a protester who was paralyzed after being shot during Tunisia's democratic uprising 10 years ago, poses for a portrait while holding an image of himself, in Tunis, Tunisia, Jan. 12, 2021. El Arbi, now 30, was paralyzed after being shot while protesting the autocratic regime of Tunisia's President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who was overthrown on Jan. 14, 2011. A photo of El Arbi hospitalized at the time went viral across the Arab world.
