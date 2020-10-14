Indigenous protest against Columbus Day in Latin America

A line of around 50 demonstrators holds one end of a rope while the other end is secured to a stone obelisk in Santa Fe, New Mexico Oct. 12, 2020.

In July, activists called for the monument to be removed during peaceful protests. On Monday, a group of around 50 protesters pulled down segments of the memorial, which commemorates federal soldiers who fought against Indigenous people in the 19th century. A reference to "savage" Indians was chiseled from the monument decades ago.

(AP Photo)