Ramadan traditions live on through timeless flavors

As the call to prayer echoes across Turkish streets, a familiar ritual unfolds in bakeries nationwide. The aroma of Ramadan pide fills the air, drawing people into long lines as they wait to break their fast with freshly baked loaves. Soft on the inside and lightly crisp on the outside, the bread is more than a staple of the iftar table. It represents togetherness, patience and a shared sense of anticipation that defines the holy month of Ramadan.

AA