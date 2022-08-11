Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Rare white tiger cub found in Turkey triples weight in 4 months

by Daily Sabah Aug 11, 2022 10:17 pm +03 +03:00

A white Bengal tiger cub discovered by Turkish police during a raid on a villa in Istanbul’s Silivri district has almost tripled its weight under the care of Gaziantep Zoo thanks to an exclusive diet.

AA

Tiger cub Kartopu (Snowball), who was only 3 months old and weighed 22 kilograms (48.5 pounds) when he was discovered, now weighs 57.8 kilograms (127.4 pounds).

AA

Kartopu has been receiving a special diet, including lactose-free milk and cold chicken, prepared under the supervision of a nutritionist.

Initially too timid to move around the zoo, Kartopu now happily roams around and has adapted to her new home.

AA

Celal Özsöyler, the chairperson of Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality’s Wildlife Protection agency, told AA that the cub has become the “mascot” of the zoo.

He noted that the animal was not fed properly in the villa so they ran a series of blood tests to detect deficiencies and prepared an exclusive diet.

AA

Beside lactose-free milk and chicken, the cute cub also occasionally enjoys quail egg yolks and has become more active since the diet, Özsöyler said.

“She knows her name and responds to us whenever we call her name and runs up to us,” he added.

White Bengal tigers cannot survive long in the wild as their distinctive color prevents them from properly camouflaging to hunt prey.

AA

White tigers are born with a genetic mutation known as leucism, which also affects some other animals including birds, and causes a reduction in pigmentation. The conservation group World Wildlife Fund (WWF) describes white tigers as "a genetic anomaly," with none known to exist in the wild.

AA

AA

AA

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.