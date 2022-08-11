Rare white tiger cub found in Turkey triples weight in 4 months

Celal Özsöyler, the chairperson of Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality’s Wildlife Protection agency, told AA that the cub has become the “mascot” of the zoo.
He noted that the animal was not fed properly in the villa so they ran a series of blood tests to detect deficiencies and prepared an exclusive diet.
Beside lactose-free milk and chicken, the cute cub also occasionally enjoys quail egg yolks and has become more active since the diet, Özsöyler said.
“She knows her name and responds to us whenever we call her name and runs up to us,” he added.
White Bengal tigers cannot survive long in the wild as their distinctive color prevents them from properly camouflaging to hunt prey.
