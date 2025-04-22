Turkish children celebrate April 23 in nationwide festivities

Children from all over Türkiye and abroad joined celebrations across the country on April 23 to mark the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Parliament, also commemorated as National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

The Air Training Command Band performs a concert in the Urla district of Izmir, Türkiye, as part of celebrations for National Sovereignty and Children’s Day. The band played a repertoire of marches and popular songs as elementary and middle school students waved flags in Urla Town Square, April, April 22, 2025.

AA