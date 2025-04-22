Turkish children celebrate April 23 in nationwide festivities

Children from all over Türkiye and abroad joined celebrations across the country on April 23 to mark the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Parliament, also commemorated as National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.
The Air Training Command Band performs a concert in the Urla district of Izmir, Türkiye, as part of celebrations for National Sovereignty and Children’s Day. The band played a repertoire of marches and popular songs as elementary and middle school students waved flags in Urla Town Square, April, April 22, 2025.
Gendarmerie officers interact with children receiving treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Bilkent City Hospital in Ankara, Türkiye, Monday, April 22, 2025, during National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations.
The event featured folk dance performances by primary school students and a demonstration by search and rescue dogs.
Ayaz Avcı, a student from Yücetepe Primary School, speaks to an Anadolu Agency reporter during a children’s workshop organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism at the July 15 Democracy Museum in Ankara, Türkiye, April 22, 2025, as part of National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations.
Fourth-grade student Berra Koramaz presides over the Children’s Special Session at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara, Türkiye, Tuesday, April 23, 2025, as part of National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations marking the 105th anniversary of the Parliament’s founding.
The session began with an opening speech by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş.
As part of the events, children receiving treatment in the hospital’s inpatient ward were also visited.
Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, and Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak attend the “7 Regions, 7 Works, April 23 Concert” held as part of the “Parliament Garden, Children’s Garden” opening event at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara, Türkiye, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
Turkish and Russian students take part in a kite festival organized by Akkuyu Nuclear JSC as part of National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations in Silifke district of Mersin, Türkiye, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
The event was held along the Kum neighborhood coastline and featured various activities.
Children dressed in police uniforms take part in a video clip organized by the Kocaeli Provincial Police Department to mark National Sovereignty and Children’s Day in Kocaeli, Türkiye, Tuesday, April 23, 2025.
The clip, featuring children assigned to various police units, captured colorful and cheerful scenes.
Erzurum Governor Mustafa Çiftçi symbolically hands over his seat to Mert Karabulut, a fourth-grade student from Şehit Murat Ellik Primary School in the Palandöken district, as part of National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations in Erzurum, Türkiye, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
Karabulut made a speech after taking the seat, demanding freedom for Palestinian children in Gaza.
Children from nine Turkic countries perform traditional dances in colorful attire during the “Turkic World Children’s Festival” in Samsun, Türkiye, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The festival, part of National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations, features 124 children and continues with dance performances on its second day at Bulvar Mall in Cumhuriyet Square.
Gendarmerie officers surprise children in Kulp district of Diyarbakır, Türkiye, Tuesday, April 23, 2025, during National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations.
The officers held a coloring activity in the schoolyard, introduced students to military vehicles, and handed out balls, balloons, and other gifts.