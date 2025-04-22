Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2025

Daily Sabah logo

photogallery

Turkish children celebrate April 23 in nationwide festivities

by Agencies Apr 22, 2025 11:25 pm +03 +03:00

Children from all over Türkiye and abroad joined celebrations across the country on April 23 to mark the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Parliament, also commemorated as National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

The Air Training Command Band performs a concert in the Urla district of Izmir, Türkiye, as part of celebrations for National Sovereignty and Children’s Day. The band played a repertoire of marches and popular songs as elementary and middle school students waved flags in Urla Town Square, April, April 22, 2025.

AA

Children listen to the concert by Air Training Command Band in the Urla district of Izmir, April 22, 2025.

AA

Gendarmerie officers interact with children receiving treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Bilkent City Hospital in Ankara, Türkiye, Monday, April 22, 2025, during National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations.

The event featured folk dance performances by primary school students and a demonstration by search and rescue dogs.

AA

Children perform traditional folk dances during the “7 Regions, 7 Works, April 23 Concert” held as part of the “Parliament Garden, Children’s Garden” opening event at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara, Türkiye, April 22, 2025, to mark National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

AA

Ayaz Avcı, a student from Yücetepe Primary School, speaks to an Anadolu Agency reporter during a children’s workshop organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism at the July 15 Democracy Museum in Ankara, Türkiye, April 22, 2025, as part of National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations.

AA

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş poses with children attending “7 Regions, 7 Works, April 23 Concert” held as part of the “Parliament Garden, Children’s Garden” opening event at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara, Türkiye, April 22, 2025

AA

Fourth-grade student Berra Koramaz presides over the Children’s Special Session at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara, Türkiye, Tuesday, April 23, 2025, as part of National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations marking the 105th anniversary of the Parliament’s founding.

The session began with an opening speech by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş.

AA

Gendarmerie officers interact with children receiving treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Bilkent City Hospital in Ankara, Türkiye, Monday, April 22, 2025, during National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations.

AA

Gendarmerie officers interact with children receiving treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Bilkent City Hospital in Ankara, Türkiye, Monday, April 22, 2025, during National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations.

As part of the events, children receiving treatment in the hospital’s inpatient ward were also visited.

AA

In a garden adorned with Turkish flags, children played games and posed for photos with personnel from various units of the gendarmerie.

AA

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, sixth from right, hosts 21 students from five provinces as part of National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations in Istanbul, Türkiye, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Courtesy of Istanbul Governor's Office

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, center, hosts 21 students from five provinces as part of National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations in Istanbul, Türkiye, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Courtesy of Istanbul Governor's Office

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, and Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak attend the “7 Regions, 7 Works, April 23 Concert” held as part of the “Parliament Garden, Children’s Garden” opening event at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara, Türkiye, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Fourth-grade student Berra Koramaz presides over the Children’s Special Session at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara, Türkiye, which began with an opening speech by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş. The session featured vibrant moments as children filled the chamber.

AA

Turkish and Russian students take part in a kite festival organized by Akkuyu Nuclear JSC as part of National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations in Silifke district of Mersin, Türkiye, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

The event was held along the Kum neighborhood coastline and featured various activities.

AA

Children dressed in police uniforms take part in a video clip organized by the Kocaeli Provincial Police Department to mark National Sovereignty and Children’s Day in Kocaeli, Türkiye, Tuesday, April 23, 2025.

The clip, featuring children assigned to various police units, captured colorful and cheerful scenes.

DHA

Children dressed in police uniforms take part in a video clip organized by the Kocaeli Provincial Police Department to mark National Sovereignty and Children’s Day in Kocaeli, Türkiye, Tuesday, April 23, 2025.

The clip, featuring children assigned to various police units, captured colorful and cheerful scenes.

DHA

Erzurum Governor Mustafa Çiftçi symbolically hands over his seat to Mert Karabulut, a fourth-grade student from Şehit Murat Ellik Primary School in the Palandöken district, as part of National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations in Erzurum, Türkiye, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Karabulut made a speech after taking the seat, demanding freedom for Palestinian children in Gaza.

AA

AA

Children from nine Turkic countries perform traditional dances in colorful attire during the “Turkic World Children’s Festival” in Samsun, Türkiye, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The festival, part of National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations, features 124 children and continues with dance performances on its second day at Bulvar Mall in Cumhuriyet Square.

AA

Children from nine Turkic countries perform traditional dances in colorful attire during the “Turkic World Children’s Festival” in Samsun, Türkiye, Tuesday, April 23, 2025. The festival, part of National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations, features 124 children and continues with dance performances on its second day at Bulvar Mall in Cumhuriyet Square.

AA

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler meets with children of martyrs and veterans as part of National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations in Türkiye, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

DHA

Gendarmerie officers surprise children in Kulp district of Diyarbakır, Türkiye, Tuesday, April 23, 2025, during National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations.

The officers held a coloring activity in the schoolyard, introduced students to military vehicles, and handed out balls, balloons, and other gifts.

AA

Akyazı Municipality organizes a “April 23 Children’s Festival” to help children in the district fully enjoy National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations in Akyazı, Türkiye, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

IHA

Adana Governor Yavuz Selim Köşger symbolically hands over his seat to Nurcan Erva Aydın, a third-grade student from Öğretmen Ayfer Doğruol Primary School, as part of National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations in Adana, Türkiye, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

AA

Hatay Governor Mustafa Masatlı welcomes students from Haydar Mursaloğlu Primary School as part of National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations in Hatay, Türkiye, Tuesday, April 23, 2025.

Masatlı symbolically hands over his seat to student Ali Kemal Coşkun.

AA

RECOMMENDED