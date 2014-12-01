10 ways to keep your digestive system healthy

A healthy digestive system enhances the immune system, prevents stomach and colon cancer and helps you lose weight more easily. A healthy person should pass bowels once a day. Even if you empty your bowels every other day, you should make effective and practical changes in your diet to regulate your digestive system as the leftover food in the bowels facilitates microbial growth over time. This growth results in blockages, carcinogenic bubbles called "polyps" and slows your metabolism. Especially traveling, unhealthy slimming diets that do not contain fibers or a diet that includes animal products only, causes your digestive system to work much slower than usual. If you still have complains, you should reduce the amount of red meat in your diet, as it is the hardest food to digest. Moreover, drinking a big glass of water in the mornings before breakfast and walking regularly are essential if you have digestive problems. Here some of the suggestions that you should try for a better digestive health:



1. Consume warm milk and four or five dried apricots/figs before breakfast: Milk induces a rapid grow of villus in the bowels and helps your bowels work faster due to small vibrations caused by the healthy oils it contains. Dried apricot is among the most precious dried fruits with vegetable fibers that have a laxative effect on the bowels.



2. Marmalade made from dried fruits relaxes the bowels: Take six dried apricots, six dried persimmons, a glass full of dried grapes, 10 dried plums and six dried figs and let them soak in water overnight before grinding them in the food processor. Add some milk, powdered cinnamon and a handful of walnuts and continue mixing it until it becomes creamy. Store this mix in a jar and consume it within a week. This special marmalade will help you regulate your digestive system if you eat it with a glass of warm water before breakfast.



3. Bake quince and pear in the oven: If you bake these two fruits with cinnamon and consume them with a lot of warm water, your digestive system will begin to work better than ever. Cut a quince and pear, place them on a pan and bake them until they are crispy. Eat it after adding cinnamon before going to bed.



4. The super trio: Purslane, beet and onion: These three vegetables contain probiotics and have laxative effects. It becomes easy to pass bowels if you consume purslane leaves, thinly sliced onion or planed pickled beets.



5. Benefit from the miracles of olive oil: Oil helps the bowels pass food. In the mornings, drinking a glass of warm water mixed with a spoon full of olive oil, freshly squeezed lemon juice and a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar helps to enhance your digestive system.



6. Yogurt and oats: While yogurt helps probiotic growth in the bowels, oats ease the process of defecation thanks to its fibers. Mix a bowl of yogurt with some powdered cinnamon and vanilla in the blender. Add a spoon of honey and two spoons of oats and eat it for breakfast or as a snack.



7. Do not overlook spices: Certain spices can have magical effects on your digestive track and helps you digest meals much easier. Chili pepper, sumac, dried savory, linseed and cumin stand out among the other spices when it comes to aiding digestion.



8. Mineral water: Calcium and minerals in mineral water helps the digestive system work more regularly. After a meal, try drinking a big glass of mineral water.



9. Metabolic balance liquid: This special liquid makes you feel full and helps balance your blood sugar. Besides, it has an important role in helping your bowels function efficiently. To prepare this liquid, put an apple and quartered lemon with its shell in a saucepan. Then add one stick of cinnamon, 10 grams of pepper, 10 grams of dried clove and boil with two liters of water. Shortly before it cools, distill the liquid and drink one glass of it after meals.



Tip of the day:



If you consume too many whole-wheat products, problems may occur in the absorption of minerals, which is harmful to your health. To relieve your digestive system, stay away from a diet that only consists of whole-wheat bread, wheat bran, bran biscuit and bran cereal. Studies also reveal that people who only consume whole-wheat products lose nitrogen, oil and minerals when they pass their bowels. As is known, consuming more than 25 grams of dietary fibers a day reduces the amount of vital minerals in the body such as iron, zinc, calcium and magnesium. For this reason, please bear in mind that the best diet for a healthy digestive system is to vary the different sources of fiber.