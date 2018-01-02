Parents should play with children 1 hour a day

Working from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, parents can hardly find time to spend with their children, let alone playing with them. However, playing with children at least one hour a day is very crucial for their physical and mental development according to Associate Professor Mehmet Toran.

"Due to the hectic schedule of everyday life, parents can hardly make time for their children. Parents should make quality time for their children and play with them. Even a small game can leave a huge impact on children and their development. I recommend parents to play at least one hour a day with their children. The setting of the game, whether it is the kitchen or the living room, does not matter; all that matters is the games they play," said Toran.

Toran further claimed that playing games help children learn reconciliation with society and nature he/she is living in. "Because, when your children play games, he or she has a chance to touch nature and learn one's surroundings, becoming a part of nature itself. Games help people to gain the ability to live together."

On the other hand, Dr. Belma Tuğrul said playing games leads to healthy children. She continued: "Healthy children play games and children who play games become healthy. As a child plays, he or she evolves. This is a cycle."

Tuğrul said playing games is "the best way for children to learn new things" and continued: "Children learn new abilities while they play. Moreover, they learn their limits as well"

Yet, in a technology-dependent age, it is hard to play traditional games with children. It is parents' responsibility to find the right game blending technology and traditional toys and games.