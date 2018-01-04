Salt therapy good for respiratory, skin conditions

Salt caves are good alternatives for the treatment of respiratory and skin conditions, said Associate Professor Mustafa Avcu.

Salt caves are unique places that have their own microclimate. By providing the necessary ventilation to the caves, these places might be turned into natural treatment centers for people with respiratory problems and skin conditions

"It is scientifically proven that natural salt caves as well as salt rooms that have been opened in salt mines can be an artificial therapy environment with special ventilation, and salt therapy is good for almost all respiratory problems as well as skin problems such as eczema and psoriasis. Salt creates a balance between negative and positive ions in the body. With its neutralizing features, it eliminates harmful electromagnetics in the human body, making salt therapy a soothing experience.

Salt therapy is practiced in Canada, Russia, Austria, Germany, Poland and Hungary, and patients should consult their doctors before engaging in any therapy.