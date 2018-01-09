New app detects lung diseases on the spot using microphone

A new software developed by Sezer Ulukaya of Trakya University may help physicians and patients detect lung diseases on the spot using a smartphone and a microphone.

Ulukaya said the software may even offer better results than traditional medical equipment and help people living in remote areas to easily detect illnesses.

"The traditional stethoscope can detect certain frequencies but this software enables us to detect lung diseases more precisely. Moreover, people living in remote areas can easily send their test results to healthcare centers using the software," he said.

The algorithms in the app activate with the sound coming from the lungs picked up by an advanced microphone and informs the patient which part of the lung is affected.