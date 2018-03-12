New receptor cell that can prevent Alzheimer's discovered

Chinese and US scientists have discovered a new receptor cell that can be effective in the prevention and treatment of the Alzheimer's disease.

In a study conducted jointly by Fucien Medical University, the University of Texas, University of Shi'am, University of California, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Reconnaissance Institute, and Fujian Medical University, it is observed that when a newly discovered receptor, Trem2, is activated, the resistance power of the immune cells called microglia increases as the receptor stimulates these cells against the toxic amyloid beta protein that causes Alzheimer's.

Scientists who liken Trem2 to some kind of triggering cell indicate that this resistance against the toxic cells causing Alzheimer's, which appears with the death of nerve cells in the human brain or the accumulation of toxic proteins, is important.

Implying microglia is less successful to clean amyloid beta without Trem2, experts noted they that learned how to use Trem2 and how it works in this study. This information will support treatment strategies to strengthen the link between Trem2 and amyloid beta in the future.

The study was also published in the Neuron magazine.

The "amyloid beta" protein, one of the earliest symptoms of Alzheimer's, is seen as the main component of the disease in the patients' brain.

There is still no effective diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Treatment attempts are not generally effective because the visible symptoms appear within the next 10 years after the onset of the disease.

It is known that the neurological problems causing Alzheimer's affect 47 million people in the world.