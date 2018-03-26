State hospital to become a fairy-tale land in Eskişehir

Eskişehir Health Directorate and Turkish Youth Foundation (TUGVA) Provincial Representative signed the protocol of "Tale Garden, A Tale for All Children" project. With the project, signed by Provincial Health Director Uğur Bilge and TUGVA Provincial Representative Fatih Sert, children's polyclinics and clinic rooms in Eskişehir State Hospital will be decorated with fairy tale characters.

At the signing ceremony, Bilge stated that children's polyclinics and clinic rooms will be turned into the fairy tale gardens that children always imagine. He added kids will have the opportunity to have fun with the imaginary characters they see on screen within the hospital's environs.Stating that they hope the nosocomephobia (fear of hospitals) that many children experience will decrease with this project, Bilge continued, "Children's treatments will continue in a more entertaining environment in the period that they stay in the hospital.

The project includes motivating activities that address the imaginative world of children, beautify the hospital atmosphere and provide permanent solutions that are in line with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) children's rights, and beneficial to children's health. This is a project that reveals the responsibility of state, non-governmental and local government actors for the next generation. It is a social responsibility project that creates an awareness for children."

In the first stage of the project, the models of Nasreddin Hodja will put at the entrances of the polyclinics, which will be decorated with fairy tale characters. In addition, fairy tale and drawing books, as well as cartoon DVDs will be in clinic rooms. In the second stage, the TUGVA theater company will tell tales on specific days to children who are treated there, wearing the costumes of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Nasreddin Hodja.