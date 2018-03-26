Turkey's Antalya set to be center of seawater therapy

A thalassotherapy center that uses seawater for health and wellness will open in Antalya province for health tourism.

Thalassotherapy is a treatment method where seawater, sea mud, algae, sand and materials obtained from the sea are used to protect, heal and cure under medical supervision.

The center will have thalasso baths, pools, mud baths and respiratory cures.

Work on this therapy center has started in Antalya, which is already a tourist heaven thanks to its sea, nature, climate and social life.In the center, elderly and disabled people will be able to swim with supervisors and use the center for treatment.