Eating out may put your health in harm's way

We all love having a lunch or dinner in a restaurant but as it turns out it can be harmful to our body.

According to Science Daily, a study published in Environment International magazine revealed that food consumed at restaurants, delicatessen or cafes can increase phthalates, potentially harmful chemicals for the human body.

Phthalates are a group of chemicals used in food packaging and processing of materials. It can adversely affect our hormones and lead to a series of health issues.

Researchers have found phthalates levels were almost 35 higher in those who eat at restaurants compared to those who eat homemade food.

The study led by Julia Varshavsky used data collected by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) between 2005 and 2014. As part of the survey, some 10,253 participants were asked what they ate in the last 24 hours and where their food came from.

Researchers examined the level of phthalates in the participants' urine specimen and found that 61 percent of the participants ate out.

It also implied that the relation between phthalates and eating out is effective on people of all ages but it can be observed much clearly in youth.

In adolescents who consume fast food or eat out the level of phthalates is as much as 55 percent higher than youth who regularly eat homemade food.

The study also proved that level of phthalates in people of all ages who regularly ate sandwiches outside went up by more than 30 percent.