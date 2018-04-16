Broken heart syndrome: Heartache can be fatal

Nearly all of us know that obesity, an immobile life, smoking, alcohol, high tension, cholesterol, unhealthy nutrition and stress are factors that can increase the risk of heart disease.

However, these are not the only factors for this disease. Factors that seem harmless, such as your love life, how you spend your childhood and even the age when you reached puberty, can affect your heart.

One of the leading causes for death worldwide is still cardiovascular diseases. According to research, nearly 4,000 people in Europe lose their lives because of these disease every year.

There are many scary reasons for this. Your individual heart disease risk can be based on other reasons apart from your age and the health history of your family. However, other risk factors, such as smoking and physical activity, are up to you and you can create a big difference with the changes that you will make.

If you want to decrease the risk of heart disease, you should pay attention to not only the known risk factors but also the sneaky ones. I will inform you of them today.

Age of puberty

In a study that was conducted by the Journal of Pediatric Endocrinology and Metabolism in the U.S., it was discovered that women who had their periods before the age of 12 have a 10 percent more risk of heart disease than women who menstruated at the age of 13 or older.

Even if researchers did not mention the reason of this situation, other research showed that an increase in estrogen levels, which is the most important hormone in puberty, can also affect blood clots and the risk of a stroke.

Weight-loss medicines

Some people may use weight-loss medicines if they are unable to lose weight on their own. I always try to tell how dangerous these medicines are at every opportunity. However, there are much worse things about them. They can lead to heart disease, causing death. Stimulant medicines, including weight-loss medicines, can harm your heart because stress on your heart increases your blood pressure. If you use them for a long period, it can cause permanent damage.

Long-lasting flu

According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the risk of a heart attack rises by six times for at least a year after having the flu. Experts say that some bacterial and viral infections can cause heart disease and heart failure.

Social media

According to a study by Heart magazine, feeling alone and being alone in social life increases your risk of heart disease by 30 percent. Instead of spending time on social media, spare some time for your friends and family or adopt a pet. Do not forget that animals give you unconditional love. Besides, walking a dog is good exercise. According to research by Harvard University, having a pet can improve heart health.

Pregnancy

Even though caring for a baby is one of the most sacred duties, it can create more stress on your blood circulation system. The volume of blood doubles and your heart works more in pregnancy. This does not only increase the risk of heart disease in your future, you are also at risk if you have gestational diabetes, preeclampsia and high blood pressure.

Emotional shocks

Emotional shocks, such as cuckoldry and being abandoned, heartbreak and sad things can often cause heart disease or heart attacks, that is, the broken-heart syndrome. Emotional problems can turn into real heath problems.

Many deep, sad things, such as the loss of a loved one, financial problems or divorce, are hard to prevent and can cause heart problems. To cope with difficult feelings, try exercising, meditation or yoga.

Alcohol

There is a lot of conflicting information about alcohol's effect on heart disease. However, I can say that the consumption of alcohol is harmful in every case. If you drink alcohol more than a glass per day, you can increase the risk of heart disease. I highly recommend you to stay away from all addictions.

Do not forget that foods can poison our bodies, too. Here is some information about foods for that are bad for your heart health.

Margarine

Recently research has backed up the idea that butter is not bad for the heart. On the other hand, margarine contains unhealthy trans-fatty acids. Margarine can increase the risk of heart disease, so be careful and try not to consume it.

Refined carbohydrates

It is shown in research that refined carbohydrates do not support your heart in any way.

Experts say that ketchup, salad, pasta sauces, bread and low-fat yogurts are some of the common sources of sugar and refined carbohydrates.

Powdered coffee creamer

Powder coffee creamer contains trans fat like margarine. Hydrogen fats, which are known as trans fats, are a big risk for heart attacks.

You should be careful and remove it from your kitchen.

Hot dogs

Hot dogs are full of food additives and are processed meats, like sausages. Experts say it is hard to define the additives that processed meats contain. However, there is a fact that these products can increase the risk of heart disease.

Desserts

Any products containing table sugar, brown sugar, corn syrup, honey, pekmez any other sweeteners can cause oxidative stress at a higher level. As a result, desserts can lead to hypertension, heart failure, vascular occlusion and other heart diseases.

There are many factors that can pave the way for vascular occlusion. Diabetes is one of them. I know it is hard to continue without sugar but be sincere with yourself and remove sugar from your life if you consume it (especially if you are diabetic).

When high blood sugar, which can cause serious health problems, is under control, it can be decreased in very simple ways. You can consume foods such as eggs, cinnamon, cumin and turmeric in order to decrease blood sugar.