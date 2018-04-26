Little yogis: How children's yoga creates healthier minds

For centuries, Yoga has traditionally been practiced by adults who understood its benefits like good posture, decreased stress and increased flexibility. More recently, yoga has been taught to children with the same positive results.Introducing your children to yoga at an early age can help them learn healthy lifestyle habits and set the foundation for a fit future.

While discussing yoga's numerous health benefits for people of all ages, Dirim Life Academy President Nuran Dirim Ayral provided information about teaching the practice to children.

Increases self-confidence





Children who regularly practice yoga become experts in new body posture styles and about the connection between their minds and bodies. These connections lead to self-confidence. For example, children feel successful when they manage to touch their toes after exercises practiced every week. Since it is noncompetitive and can be practiced at any skill level, yoga allows every child to comfortably progress at his or her own speed. This makes children feel special and accomplished with every yoga position they learn without the pressure of having to keep up with their peers.

Heals the body

Children who regularly practice yoga have healthier bodies thanks to positions that require stretching. Yoga builds body coordination and muscle strength in children, decreasing their risks of injuries during other physical activities.

Supports concentration

Parents most often worry about their children's ability to concentrate and stay focused. Children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can focus on their classes better after yoga training. Yoga decreases behavioral problems and anxiety in children. As a result, a decrease in hyperactivity and a remarkable increase in concentration often accompany yoga sessions.

In school, students are also able to more effectively focus in class and on lessons after practicing yoga.

Helps stress control

Yoga produces miraculous results in coping with stress and tension, creating tranquility and relaxation in people through controlled breathing. When these breathing techniques are properly taught, the same benefits can be observed in kids, as well. Children can use what they learn about breathing techniques when anxious to better handle stressful situations. With their increased lung capacity supplying more oxygen, stress naturally decreases and healthy hormones are released. Yoga is a powerful way to decrease tension and increases self-control in children.

Helps coping mechanisms

For children dealing with a traumatic home lives or chronically stressful situations, yoga also provides a calm escape that benefits their psyche and overall well-being.

Yoga connects children

We all want our children to become healthy individuals and know that sports, such as football and gymnastics, are popular activities for active children. However, not all children like the competitive aspects of sports and they may not interest every kid. One of the reasons why yoga yields positive results in children is its connective nature. What is important in yoga is not revealing what level each child is at, dismissing the idea of winning or performing better than others. Instead, the focus in yoga is doing your best and focusing only yourself. Yoga, with its connective and unifying effect on a group, is a perfect way to help kids who shy away from competitive atmospheres to develop their team spirit.

Increases awareness

Yoga creates a balance between the mind and body and is also a perfect way to increase awareness. Generally, stories are used in kid's yoga. These tales feature messages meant to increase awareness about a specific subject, be it self-confidence, giving inspiration or simply realizing dreams. Children finish yoga feeling relax, quiet and happy by focusing on breathing and using their whole body.

Yoga creates body awareness through deep breathing and exercises and enables kids to express themselves. It provides a strong connection between what they hear and do. Children who have a healthy awareness of their bodies feel stronger, self-confident, have better posture, breath better and have a silent power.

Improves balance

Yoga develops body coordination in both adults and children. Yoga exercises require the use of specific muscles in the body. Therefore, children learn to use their bodies symmetrically. This increases body coordination in children and supports motor development.

Balance exercises teach children who have attention deficits that they can naturally increase their attention as long as they focus on something specific. Exercises and games focused on improving balance provide an instinctual power in kids. It reveals a meditative state and provides mental tranquility. This teaches them to cope with the stress of this chaotic world, helping them to deal with the continuous stimuli of everyday life.

Better mental health

Research has determined children who start yoga with a high level of anxiety see a significant decrease in their symptoms. Another study showed that children feel happier and more relaxed after yoga and meditation after school. When yoga is compared to normal sports, it was found that yoga is more effective in decreasing anxiety, depression and fatigue in children.

Happiness and elasticity

Children who practice meditative yoga are able to make more responsible decisions and have better attention spans, self-awareness and self-control. Research has also shown that these children are much happier and more flexible. Children who practice yoga have a stable sense of self and are more connected to people around them. They are more respectful, as well.