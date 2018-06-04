Fasters should take 20-minute naps during Ramadan, expert says

The Turkish Sleep Association has advised those who are fasting during Ramadan to take naps for 20 to 40 minutes during the day.

Associate professor Hikmet Fırat from the association said that fasters lack sleep as they get up for sahur before dawn and get up very early to go to work. "Apart from the 16-hour hunger, people also lack sleep which causes a decrease in daily performance," said Fırat.

Healthy adults should sleep for six to eight hours a day. During Ramadan, especially when it coincides with summer, sleeping for six hours straight is difficult. Hence, people are not only affected by hunger but also from the heat and lack of sleep.

"Sleep deprivation is something very dangerous for people working at jobs such as construction, airlines and as drivers," added Fırat.

To beat sleep deprivation during Ramadan, Fırat suggested that fasters can take a nap for 20 minutes after 02:00 p.m.

"Melatonin hormones are released more in the afternoon. So, it is always a good idea to take a quick nap in the afternoon especially for fasters."

Fırat also said that what people eat during iftar and sahur also affects their sleep routine. According to Fırat, fasters should avoid foods that are rich in carbohydrate and fat as these foods increase blood sugar right after meals, which causes people to sleep later than they should. He also warned about the amount of coffee and tea during Ramadan.