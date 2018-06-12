Walking pace plays key role in longer life, study claims

A study published in the Journal of Sports Medicine in the U.K. revealed the relation between a long life and the speed of walking. British and Australian scientists reported that the risk of heart disease of those who walk quickly is decreased substantially.

It was observed that the risk of death for people above the age of 60 who walk quickly is decreased by 53 percent. The quicker you walk, the less you will have a risk of death. However, only an over average speed is enough for ideal results.

Researchers told that a speed between five and seven kilometers per hour is enough. Noting the aim is to increase the rhythm of the heart, doctors recommend walking just as quickly enough to make you sweat a little.

British researchers explained that lifespan can be extended nearly 10 years with at least 30-minutes exercise every day and healthy nutrition.