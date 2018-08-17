Stress No.1 reason for heart attacks in young adults, expert claims

Being stress-free is impossible if you live in a big city and work in an office from 9 to 6. However, excessive stress is the biggest health threat of modern life. According to assistant professor Okan Demirci, excessive stress is the most important trigger of heart attacks in young adults.

"It is impossible to avoid stress in our daily lives: We might have to catch a flight or run to our next deadline. If it is not too much, stress is a part of a lifestyle. However, the more stressful you get, the more likely you are to have a heart attack at an early age," said Demirci.

Since stress affects our mind and our body, he said, "It is important to figure out the source so that we can handle stress levels. It is always a good idea to write a journal to track stress levels throughout the day."

Even though it is not possible to escape from stressful events, Demirci said it is a good idea to do breathing and muscle exercises and focus on positive thoughts.