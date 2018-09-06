Shake off the summertime blues with wellness festival in Istanbul

Although it is still swimming season in Turkey, summer is officially over. Most people have returned to the cities after some quiet and relaxing time by the sea.

If you are looking to make a smooth transition to the new season and to the chaotic city life, we have some good news for you. The Yoga & Wellness Festival will be held in Istanbul this weekend.

Yoga enthusiasts and those who want to welcome fall with peace of mind are welcome to join the event, to be held at the city's Akasya Shopping Mall on Sept. 8 and 9. Co-organized by the Yoga Foundation and Consulate General of India in Istanbul, the two-day festival will begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue until 08:00 p.m. in the evening.

Apart from adults, the festival will also have a number of activities for children. All activities in the festival will be free of charge.