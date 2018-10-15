Key nutrients for baby-soft skin

Nutrients have a key role in our protection from many illnesses ranging from diabetes to heart disease. Yet, what many people don't realize is that they are also important in healthy skin. So much so that, you can have bright, smooth skin, like that of your youth, if you eat the right things. It is necessary to consume some nutrients regularly along with an adequate and balanced diet. So, what should we do to have healthy skin? Nutrition and dietetics expert Şeyma Deniz spoke to Daily Sabah about the nutrients that we should consume regularly to protect from the negative effects of the sun and to have healthy skin.

Fish

Along with being a quality protein source, fish contain omega-3 oil acids and should be consumed regularly for healthy skin. They support the production of collagen, which gives flexibility to the skin, helps decrease wrinkles and protect against the harmful effects of the sun. The content of omega-3 is an important source for thickening, softening and stretching of the skin. Its deficiency can cause skin dryness. For healthy skin, grill seasonal fishes or cook them in the oven two or three times a week.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are known to decrease the risk of heart disease with its strong antioxidants, and come to the front with its effect on balancing cholesterol levels. What is less known about tomatoes is it is one of the indispensable vegetables for skin health.

Şeyma Deniz stated that tomatoes protect the skin from the negative effects of the sun with its beta-carotene content and shows a preventative effect on wrinkle formation. "You can consume a salad with tomatoes as part of your meal or eat a bowl of tomato salad as a snack," Deniz said.Eggs

One food that should be consumed for healthy skin is eggs, thanks to its quality protein and biotin content. You can get biotin, which prevents hair loss and strengthens nails, by eating eggs. If you do not have any health problems, you can eat an egg a day.

Avocados

Avocado, which is rich in quality oil, is a food that we have started to see frequently on our tables. Deniz explained that avocado gives brightness to the skin as it is rich in vitamins A, C and E and contains antioxidants. She also said that avocados are protective against the harmful effects of the sun. However, be careful that you don't eat more than half of a middle-sized avocado a day because of its high oil content.

Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds are a perfect source of vitamin E, which has a key role in maintaining healthy skin. They help decrease the oxidative harm that ultraviolet rays cause the skin and contribute to having younger looking skin. Don't forget though, the limit per day is around a handful seeds.

Walnuts

Walnuts, which are a memory booster, blood pressure balancer for diabetic patients and heart protector, helps your skin be much healthier. They protect the skin's elastic pattern, with the omega-3 and omega-6 oil acids it contains. You can add walnuts to your breakfasts, salads or snacks. You can consume two or three walnuts a day.

Broccoli

Containing important minerals for skin health like zinc, vitamins A and C, broccoli helps prevent oxidative harm that can cause skin drying and wrinkles thanks to its lutein content. Like you can eat with olive oil, you can also add it to your salads.

ALSO PAY ATTENTION TO THESE 3 RULES



Fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are also important for beautiful skin. By eating fruits and vegetables regularly, you will get the needed vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Don't forget: Diversifying fruits and vegetables make vitamins, minerals and antioxidants vary in your body.

Drink plenty of water

Drinking water is the basic rule to sustain body functions without problems. Water has numerous benefits that include cleaning the skin and purifying it from toxins. For a healthy adult, daily water consumption should be between two or two-and-a-half liters.

Stay away from sugar

Decrease the consumption of sugar and sugary foods, which have no benefit to the body, as much as possible. Sugar causes the skin to lose elastin and collagen, which provide the tightness of the skin, by changing the structure of the proteins.