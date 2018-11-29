Generation Z suffering deeply from anxiety about future, study says

It is the age of Generation Z - people born in the mid-1990s to mid-2000s. People in this age group are commonly known to be care-free and easily adaptable, but recent research claims otherwise.

Research by Kaspersky Lab and the Mix, a nongovernmental organization that helps young people in the digital world, has identified Generation Z as the most anxious ever.

The U.K. survey involved some 1,000 individuals between the ages of 13 and 23. The youth, who spend most of their lives online reading news and scrolling down on social media, was said to be worried about their career goals, making money, terrorism and bullying.

The study also showed that the anxious state of Generation Z also affects their online activities. For instance, many of this age group are concerned about presenting themselves to be as perfect as possible to others, especially on social media. Many youngsters spend hours of editing and photoshopping a single shot before uploading it on their social media accounts.

However, the main concern is that Generation Z is not seeking any help to get over their anxieties. Most of the people of this age group do not even consider seeing a professional about their worries event though many are not sure how to handle their emotional outbursts.