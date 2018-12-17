Get your daily vitamins with a glass of milk

Healthy fats in olive oil, dried nuts and avocado can help your body absorb essential nutrients and contribute to your general state of health. But does that apply to dairy products? Although milk and other dairy products are quite rich in fat content, they contain saturated fat. Unlike the healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fat found in olive oil, fish and hazelnut, full-fat dairy products are not highly recommended since they contain saturated fat that increase the risk of heart disease.

Saturated fat raises cholesterol

In a healthy diet, around 20-35 percent of your daily calorie intake can contain fat, but saturated fat must comprise less than 10 percent of this. Also, it would not be a good idea to consume the dairy products with the label "fat-free" since processed sugars can be added in the product to replace fat. So, the most reasonable way is to find a balance by making a combination of low-fat and full-fat options.

How much milk to drink a day?

The amount of milk the body needs varies according to developmental stage, age and gender. Milk is a highly beneficial food rich in fat and protein and very useful in terms of keeping a balanced diet. A glass of milk contains around 285 milligrams of calcium, which corresponds to 30 percent of your daily need for milk. But it must be noted that the calcium in milk is more beneficial than the calcium found in vegetables and other food since milk has better bioavailability in terms of calcium. Other nutrients found in milk include biotin, iodine, magnesium, potassium, vitamins A, B2, B5, B12, D, K, selenium and thiamine.

However, experts generally recommend consuming dairy products rather than drinking milk since they are a good source of calcium. Especially in adult women, sufficient levels of protein must be taken to help the protection of bone and muscle structure. Healthy proteins can be found in poultry, fish, legumes and cereals like quinoa.

What do studies say about milk?





Drinking full-fat milk on a regular basis is recommended for women trying to get pregnant.

Conjugated linoleic acid in milk protects the body from atherosclerosis and various cancers while helping boost the immune system.

Drinking milk increases muscle building and recovery of muscles after exercise.

Trans-palmitoleic acid found in milk protects the body from type 2 diabetes.

The reactions seen in people allergic to cow milk can even result in death.

Casomorphin, one of the casein fragments found in milk, has an antiseptic feature but can improve the symptoms of autism in autistic children.

An excessive intake of milk can cause prostate cancer in men and Crohn's disease in general. The negative effects stated in the last three articles of the list portray the results of the studies conducted with excessive consumption of milk.