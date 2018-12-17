Obesity centers to help Turkish patients at no cost

With 32 percent of the adult population battling obesity, Turkey is among the top 10 most-obese countries, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

To battle this situation the Ministry of Health has initiated a project that would help individuals with weight issues free of charge.

As part of the program, the ministry will open more than 60 obesity centers by the end of 2019. These centers will help people lose weight in a healthy way. Those who want to lose weight would receive help from dietitians as well as treatments like acupuncture, psychotherapy and an opportunity to exercise with professionals.

Individuals seeking treatment at these centers will go through an extensive checkup and if there is a physical reason for weight gain, they will be treated first. Once the doctors give the green light, the patients will work with dietitians.

The patients will also attend classes on how to maintain healthy diets. If the patients are not able to lose weight with traditional methods, the ministry will cover their gastrectomy surgery costs.

The project will also monitor patients, who will continue to consult their doctors once a month, once they reach ideal weight.