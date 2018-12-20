Air pollution triggers Alzheimer's, dementia, expert says

Air pollution is caused by the presence of toxic substances in the atmosphere, mainly produced by human activities. From smog hanging over cities to smoke inside the home, air pollution poses a major threat to health and climate.

Although there are numerous health hazards caused by air pollution, according to professor Şerefnur Öztürk, unclean air also increases the risk of developing degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, dementia and Parkinson's.

"It is hard to breath in a place where air pollution is above the normal levels. Our eyes hurt and we start to feel worse. However, as the air pollution increases, especially in major cities, other side effects have started to manifest themselves. With some of the particulars that the air holds due to pollution, as well as heavy metals and hazardous gasses, our neural system is under threat as well. These materials causes brain cells to die and disable their functions," said professor Öztürk.

In Turkey, air pollution pressure points are centered around areas of industry, but the other problem that affects air quality is the desert dust blowing up from the south.