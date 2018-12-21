Obesity device tricks stomach into feeling full

Scientists and engineers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison have invented a tiny little device that could end obesity once and for all. Using the recently discovered strategy of vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), the implant has led to a 40 percent weight loss in rats

The 1 centimeter device attaches to the stomach and tells the brain it is full via gentle zaps of electricity. The implant, which has not yet been named by its inventors, activates when the stomach naturally starts digestion. The device also does not need a battery, meaning it does not need to be removed for maintenance.

However, a study performed on mice showed that once the device is removed, previous eating habits return and weight gain restarts, unlike with a gastric band or bypass.

The details of the study were published in the latest issue of the science journal Nature Communications.

According to research conducted worldwide last year, there are more than 700 million obese children and adults around the world.