Engineer your diet for balanced cholesterol levels

High cholesterol, which doesn't show any symptoms, may cause heart diseases. Genetics, a sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy nutrition, stress and excess weight can be the most important causes of cholesterol problems. How can we reduce cholesterol? Start by adding cholesterol-balancing foods.

Fiber is only found in fruits, vegetables and grains and helps digestion, making our intestines happy.

Eggplants are very rich in fiber and contain little fat or cholesterol. They are a healthy option for those trying to lose weight and have obesity problems and prevent the secretion of ghrelin, which signals hunger. Thus, eggplants decrease our desire to eat and help in weight loss.

Bilberries, fresh or dried, decrease the levels of bad cholesterol in the blood that cause vascular occlusion.

Bitter chocolate contains high cacao polyphenols that help increase high-density lipoprotein (HDL), which is good cholesterol. The fatty acids in chocolate help decrease the harms of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) molecules, changing their structure.





Apples, grapes and strawberries are fruits rich in pectin, a soluble fiber decreasing LDL, thus balancing cholesterol.

Avocados contain heart-friendly monounsaturated fatty acids that increase healthy cholesterol while decreasing bad cholesterol. And unlike other fruits, it includes beta-sitosterol, a beneficial plant-based fat that reduces the amount of cholesterol taken from foods. As the calorie and fat content in avocados is somewhat high (300 calories and 30 grams of fat per avocado), do not consume too much.





Oats are the best source of soluble fiber to balance cholesterol. Thus, start the day with a bowl of oats.

Green leafy vegetables balance cholesterol, preventing arteriosclerosis. The chlorophyll pigment that gives color to leafy vegetables, such as purslane, chard, Mediterranean greens, dill and arugula, can solve the problem of edema.

Olive oil is full of healthy monounsaturated fatty acids and lowers bad cholesterol. Use it in salad dressing, for marinating chicken, and for fish.

Lutein pigment in spinach and some other vegetables reduces bad cholesterol and triglycerides. Spinach also contains Vitamin E, an antioxidant.

Oily fish should be consumed two or three times a week to reduce LDL. Omega-3s reduce triglycerides in the bloodstream. According to a study at Loma Linda University, replacing saturated fats with omega-3 (salmon, sardines and herring) can increase good cholesterol by four percent.