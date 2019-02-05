Swine flu kills 226 people in India in past month

Flu pandemic could wipe out 300M people in two years, expert warns

At least 226 people in India have died so far this year from an outbreak of swine flu.

The H1N1 virus claimed 31 lives in the past week, local media reported Monday, citing statistics from India's Health Ministry.

Nationwide, 6,601 people have tested positive for the disease since the beginning of the year, with 2,030 of them becoming infected in the last seven days.

The toll is currently the highest in the northern state or Rajasthan, where at least 85 people have died.

There have also been high death tolls in the states of Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana as the virus spreads across the country.

A total of 479 new cases were recorded in Delhi in the past week.