Energy drink addiction destroys UK student’s teeth

A student in England ruined his dental health by excessively consuming energy drinks, breaking off his four front teeth and rotting the rest, reports said Thursday.

Vinnie Pyner, 21, was consuming almost 45 cans of Monster Energy drinks – packed with addictive caffeine and sugar – every week in an attempt to reduce stress and stay alert at college, he told British tabloid the Daily Mail.

After seven months of consuming the drinks, four of Pyner's front teeth broke off when he bit into an apple. A trip to a dental clinic revealed he would need 24 fillings and dentures costing 2,000 pounds ($2,560) to restore his smile.

Pyner was so embarrassed by his painful, rotting grin that he quit his computing and coding studies at East Kent College.

"Monster Energy has completely ruined my life," Pyner told the Daily Mail, adding that he hopes he can "get back on his feet" and find a job.

One 500-milliliter can of Monster Energy packs 54 grams of sugar, nearly double the recommended daily intake in the U.K.