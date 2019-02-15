Deodorants and dementia: Is there a link?

Over the years, rumors have spread that deodorants trigger Alzheimer's and dementia. Is this really true? Is there a link between them? Many studies have been conducted based on these questions.

Aluminum (AI) is one of the most abundant metals on earth and it is also one of the risk factors in the development of Alzheimer's, among other health issues. Deodorants we use to prevent body odor contain AI along with many other carcinogenic materials like ammonia and formaldehyde. Some products that we apply to our bodies can be absorbed into our blood through our capillary vessels thanks to the permeable nature of our skin.

It is still not clear whether AI can be absorbed into our circulatory system. Some debates still continue on it. However, dermatologist Dr. Fikret Kaya warns people to be careful about this matter. Speaking to Ihlas News Agency (IHA), Kaya said: "If aluminum enters blood circulation after being absorbed, it will accumulate in the body. It is asserted that this can cause Alzheimer's." This is why he thinks deodorants that do not contain AI should be preferred.

Even if there is no clear data on this issue, it is always better to take precautions beforehand. It is pointless to lock the stable door after the horse has been stolen. If you do your own research, you will surely find aluminum-free natural deodorants that actually work.