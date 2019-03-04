No excuses: The sports gear you need to exercise

Time to confess: Most people have gym membership but many of them fail to step on a treadmill. After a hard day of work, it seems impossible to pack your sports bag and leave the house. But in fact you do not really have to leave your house at all. All you need to do is to do is buy a few things and get creative in your house to set up your very own small gym.

Here are somethings that should be in every house to get fit by the summer:

Proper fitness clothes: If you put your mind to exercise whether at home or outside, you need the proper gear and the most important thing is a proper sports suit. Your daily clothes fail to air out and absorb sweat, which is very uncomfortable and more importantly unhealthy. Furthermore, if you have a suit that fits you perfectly, it will make you feel good and sporty, encouraging you to actually start exercising. So put your regular sweatpants and tights aside and suit up.

Water bottle: First rule of exercise is to never get dehydrated. If you plan to take a walk outside or do a few pushups in the comfort of your home, remember to have a water bottle in hand.

Stopwatch: The exercise you do matters but it is also important to keep track of your time and sets. A stopwatch is an easy way to monitor your progress. Since we are all using smartphones these days, just start the stopwatch on your phone before starting to exercise and make sure to keep record of your improvement.

Motivational music: They say that music is the food of the soul but it is also an important essence of exercise. Make sure to put together a playlist featuring your favorite songs as well as the ones that will make your heart pump. While music gives you motivation during exercise, it will also kick out the stress in your body and help you focus on the task ahead.

Yoga mat: Even though you have cleared enough space in your home to start exercising, you need a soft surface to execute the moves. A yoga mat which is made of hard foam will give you the proper exercise place. It is easy to find a good yoga mat from any shop that sells sports gear but not having a yoga mat can never be an excuse. If you do not have one, you can use a towel or soft carpet as all you need is a clean and skid proof surface.

Dumbbells: In some part of every exercise, you will need weight to work your muscles. Dumbbells which come in various weights are easy to store in your home and irreplaceable to any indoor workout. Although they come in many forms and weights, it is advisable to prefer ergonomic dumbbells which are easy to handle. Also instead of trying to work on your muscles with heavy weights, it is always good to start with the lighter dumbbells and increase sets. If you do not have dumbbells, you can also work your muscles with a sand bag or use water bottles as weights.

Jump rope: We all jump roped when we were children but it does not mean we can't both have fun and exercise as adults. A jump rope is a perfect piece of gear for cardio exercises. It can also be used to increase your flexibility.

Elastic band: There is so much you can do with a simple elastic band while you are working out. You have probably seen these bands in Pilates but that is not the only place they can be used. Being a light and easy-to-store piece of gear, an elastic band is an alternative to dumbbells or any other weight as it gives resistance, challenging people to use their muscles.

Med ball: If you have an exercise partner, this is the gear you will need the most. A med ball is a weighted ball often used for rehabilitation and strength training. Using a medicine ball is an ancient (and modern) way of improving your fitness, muscular strength and power and it is the perfect way to work out your upper body.