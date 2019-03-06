Ahead of allergy season, ways to keep pollen out

Spring is around the corner but so are the spring allergies. People will soon start to sneeze everywhere we turn. Mostly triggered by pollen released by trees, grasses, and weeds, spring allergies manifest themselves with sneezes, itchiness in the eyes, and throat and nasal obstruction. Spring allergies are at their peak between the end of March and June, when pollen is abundant in the air. Although it is not entirely possible to run away from the pollen, there are few things to keep in mind to have a sneeze-free spring.

What to do?

If you are suffering from allergies during spring here are the few precautions you can take to protect yourself from pollen:

You can put anti-allergy gels around your nose to prevent pollen making its way into your nose.

Choose large sunglasses to prevent pollen from getting into your eyes.

Change your clothes and take a warm bath after returning to home from outside.

Try spending as little time as possible outside or keep your windows shut in the morning when pollen is abundant in the air.

Use pollen filters in your car as well as the vacuum cleaner in your house.

What not to do?

Avoid any activity around grass.

Try not to bring any flowers into to your home.

Quit smoking and avoid places where people smoke.

Do not dry your clothes outside. When you put your clothes outside to dry, the pollen sticks to them, making its way into your nose and eyes.