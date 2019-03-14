Healthy kidneys for healthy life

Today marks World Kidney Day (WKD), which is celebrated every year to create awareness on preventive behaviors and risk factors for kidney health.

This year's theme is "Kidney Health for Everyone, Everywhere."

Speaking about the World Health Organization's (WHO) advice on kidney health Dr. Gülten Kaptan Ateşoğlu said, "A healthy lifestyle can be the best measure for maintaining a healthy kidney."

She added that many types of kidney diseases can be prevented, delayed or kept under control when appropriate prevention measures are in place. "Physical activity is important as well. Keeping in shape helps to decrease blood pressure and therefore, chronic kidney diseases."

"We know that high blood pressure can cause a stroke or heart attack, but few are aware that it is one of the most common causes of kidney damage. Dr. Ateşoğlu said. "Therefore, do not exceed one teaspoon of salt per day. Keep away from processed foods and ready-made restaurant meals." Also, preparing foods with fresh ingredients protects kidney health because it keeps the blood pressure in balance.

Another thing that the professor recommended is to stay away from all kinds of tobacco products. Smoking slows blood flow to the kidneys. When less blood reaches the kidney, it disrupts the kidney's ability to work. Smoking also increases the risk of kidney cancer. Along with smoking, you should stop or at least limit alcohol intake.

Water is indispensable for the kidneys. Ateşoğlu noted that we should maintain healthy fluid intake and added: "It is recommended that people should drink 1.5-2 liters of water daily. According to research, consuming plenty of fluids decreases the risk of developing chronic kidney disease to a considerable extent, helping kidneys remove sodium, urea and toxins from the body."

It is also important not to consume non-prescription medicines so much. It is known that such medicines cause kidney damage and disease when they are taken regularly. The last thing the professor advises is to stay away from stress. It is the enemy of the kidneys and may cause kidney problems the same way it causes many other illnesses.