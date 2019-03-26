Prepare your body for spring in 5 steps

Spring is here; the trees are blooming and the sun is shining more and more every day. But, are our bodies ready for spring? Here are a few tips that can help you prepare for the best season of the year:

Be more active: It is hard to take a long walk in the winter cold but as the weather is warmer, it is time to put on your sports gear. Try to walk at least 30 minutes every day and do not use the elevator. Start climbing the stairs so your body is in better condition.

Know what you are drinking: The cups of cold coffee that seem innocent might be full of sugar and cream. Beware of the traps inside coffee cups and drink at least a glass of water after every cup of coffee or tea you consume.

Know what you are eating: People tend to crave more sugary snacks. But since spring is here, the days when you eat lots of snacks in front of the TV are over. Do not skip any meals and make sure to eat healthy snacks between meals. Make sure to chew well and eat while sitting.

Eat more vegetables: Include raw vegetables in your breakfast and lunch for a balanced diet. Try to consume carrots, garden rocket and turnip in the morning and make sure you have some vegetables cooked in olive oil in the noon. A salad made from green leafy vegetables is always good for both lunch and dinner.

Change the ingredients of your diet: We tend to eat the same things every day in the chaos of daily life but in order for our body and digestive system to produce enzymes, there must be meat, vegetables and legumes in your diet. Make sure to add some variety in your diet throughout the week.