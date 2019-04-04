42% of heart disease cases are fatal in Turkey, above global average, health official warns

The mortality rate of cardiac diseases is 42% in Turkey, 1 percentage point higher than the world average, chairman of the Turkish Heart Foundation warned Thursday, adding that multidimensional efforts to decrease this rate continue.

The foundation organized a program Thursday called "My heart, Your Heart, All of our Heart" in the Taksim district of Istanbul ahead of Heart Week, which begins Monday.

Speaking at the event, Chairman Kenan Güven said that the foundation aims to educate and motive the public to fight against cardiovascular diseases, noting that education is one of the most effective methods of reducing the risk of these non-communicable diseases.

Güven said the foundation will arrange educational programs and seminars at schools during Heart Week, along with the sports events and conferences that will be open to the public.

"Our foundation is constantly studying new projects and initiatives to raise awareness about treatable and preventable cardiovascular diseases," he said.

Güven said that habits such as smoking, alcohol consumption and overconsumption of sugar, oily foods, salt and refined flour increase the risk of cardiac diseases, emphasizing the importance of regulated exercise to reduce the risks.

In line with the foundation's annual tradition, awards were given to members of the public during the event Thursday. This year's award recipients were Ahmet Bağcı, who donated his deceased police officer son's heart to a young person in need, Cevat Kenanoğlu, who transformed his house into a library for children's education, and Yakup Sağlam, a bus driver who changed his regular route to pick up a disabled child.

Cardivascular disease is the No. 1 killer in Turkey, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).