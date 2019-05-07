Ways of healthy living unveiled at Istanbul festival

Healthy living is the key to a long, healthy life. In the last couple of years, it has become a huge trend. For those who want to put healthy living at the center of their lives, Istanbul is getting ready to host, "Reformist," a huge lifestyle festival, with the motto "Reform Yourself."

The festival will take place at Istanbul's Feriye Palace on May 18 and May 19. It will bring together Turkey's most well-known names in sports and healthy living.

Organized for the second time, the festival will offer a wide range of experiences for participants, from yoga sessions to cross fit activities. A number of experts will also hold sessions on having an active lifestyle and share their stories.

Participants will also get to enjoy healthy snacks made by expert chefs and will be able to learn the tricks of putting a healthy dinner on the table.

Festivalgoers will also have the opportunity to purchase healthy snacks at the pop-up stores and take them home.

The two-day event is not just about the body but about the soul as well. There will be classes and workshops on breathing and meditation techniques under the supervision of experts and academics that will open the participants' minds.

Tickets for the healthiest festival of the year are on sale on dsmbilet.com. For more information and the festival's schedule, visit the official website, reform-ist.com.tr.