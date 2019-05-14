Age well with the magic of herbs, veggies, fruits

With advancement in technology and medicine, life expectancy is increasing every minute but living longer does not mean quality living. Associate professor Hakan Terekeci of Yeditepe University claims that it is possible to age well with a balanced diet, regular exercise, a healthy sleep routine and a little bit of magic from herbs, vegetables and fruits that you can find in your local market.

If a person does not suffer from any chronic diseases, Terekeci said that they should keep consuming red meat and fruits that are rich in antioxidants such as strawberries, raspberries, cranberries and blueberries. Tomatoes, which are also rich in vitamins A and C as well as folic acid, should be consumed raw or cooked to age well.

"In order to age well, you have to live well," said Terekeci. "A healthy diet, regular exercise and sleep routine are crucial but this kind of a lifestyle should continue throughout your life. Certain herbs also give your body a little boost given your age and environmental factors. It is possible to age well with the magic of herbs."

According to Terekeci, the leaves of Ginkgo biloba, a type of tree that grows mainly in the Far East, which has been used as a medicine for thousands of years, can be considered as a natural alternative for aging well. "This tree is known to be rich in vitamin E and reduces problems that come with age including memory," said Terekeci.

Terekeci also advised the consumption of turmeric, known to strengthen the ability to learn and ease problems such as amnesia and learning disabilities. Apart from turmeric, sage is also a magical herb that gives a boost to your memory as well as your mood. Terekeci said that recent studies show sage has a positive impact on lifespan.

Well, you have improved your mind but how about your skin? Terekeci said that with a diet full of collagen-rich foods it is possible to give a little boost to your skin. "Meat is highly rich in collagen. If a person does not have any physical and medical problems, it is advisable to consume sheep's head and foot soup twice a week as it is the best source for collagen. However, do not forget that these kinds of offal might have a bad effect on people suffering from heart and high blood pressure problems."