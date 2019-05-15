Choose your iftar, sahur dessert wisely in Ramadan

Fasting from dawn till dusk is not easy. Most people wait for iftar to be able to eat whatever they want but be careful: If you lose control, it is inevitable you will gain wait. Many people crave sweets after the fasting hours as blood sugar drops dramatically, but it is important which dessert you choose for both iftar and sahur.

Dietician Sezen Ünlü advises breaking the fast with a date, which helps get blood sugar under control while taming your need for sweets right after iftar. Another key is to not eat dessert right after iftar. It is best to eat sweets two hours after breaking your fast as a snack between meals. If you happen to eat dessert right after breaking your fast, it will put too much stress on your stomach as it will try to digest everything at once after hours of resting.

But which desserts should you be eating? Well, if you want to stay fit during Ramadan, stick to puddings or light desserts with fruit. These desserts are much wiser choices compared to sweet pastries or desserts with syrup, such as baklava.

Instead of purchasing desserts from shops, it is always better to cook them at home. This way, you have a say in how much sugar is added. If you do not want to consume too many calories but still want to satisfy your sweet tooth, you can use honey or molasses instead of sugar in your desserts. Moreover, if you don't want to fight thirst all day, you should refrain from eating dessert during sahur. The sugar in desserts triggers thirst during the day, which makes it hard for you to make it to iftar. Instead of dessert, try eating a date or homemade jams to satisfy your craving for something sweet.