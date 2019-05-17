Consume dairy for an energetic Ramadan

Your entire diet and lifestyle changes in Ramadan: You start to eat only two meals a day and spend hours without eating and drinking anything. However, as this year Ramadan coincides with spring and summer, some people might have problems finding the energy to keep up with their daily routines.

The feeling of fatigue, lack of attention and reluctance to go on with the day are directly related to low blood sugar and changes in your blood pressure. But the key to preventing all this while fasting lays in a balanced diet and knowing what you should eat.

Dietician Büşra Kaya claims that the most important meal in Ramadan is sahur. She said that a healthy sahur featuring dairy products including eggs, cheese, green-leafed vegetables, tomatoes, cucumbers and whole grain bread will help you feel full during the day while taking all the necessary protein and fiber that you will need during the day. "Fiber is important for managing your blood sugar during the day," Kaya added.

If fiber is that important, what should we eat?

Well, fiber is abundant in beans, green lentils, peas and chickpeas. If you want to take your fiber through fruits, it is advised to consume apples, pears, strawberries, dried apricots and figs. Green-leafed vegetables such as lettuce, celery, broccoli, spinach and carrots are also rich in fiber and pulp.

Dairy products are also important during iftar as well. Kaya advises that for a healthy digestive system during Ramadan, break the fast with a glass of water, a few dates and olives. "As a main course, you can drink soup and a meal that has no more than 150 grams of meat. Vegetables marinated in olive oil and a green salad will help you control your blood sugar and pressure while giving you the energy you need. But do not forget to eat at least one small bowl of yogurt and ayran, which is a fine salty mixture of yogurt and water," Kaya added.

Do not put too much pressure on your stomach and continue with fruits for a little dessert and other things you crave at least two hours after iftar.