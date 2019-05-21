Sleep routine is as important as diet in Ramadan

There is no rulebook on how to sleep during Ramadan but every Muslim should take few key things in consideration while fasting, according to professor Yavuz Selvi of Selçuk University.

"Everybody has their own sleep routine, but sleeping for at least seven hours a day is a must. One needs to stay away from drinks like coffee and tea that can disrupt their sleep routine. After iftar, the fast-breaking meal, it is best to do some exercise and go to bed earlier than usual in order to compensate for the time you stay awake in sahur," Selvi, who is known for a number of important studies on sleep, said.

He added that it is no good to stay awake all night until sahur as it will disturb the sleep and the body's routine. "It is key to create a sleep routine where you go to bed and wake up at the same time every day," he added.

"It is important to know that your body needs sleep and giving up your sleep will not only affect your nights but the mornings as well. In order not to be tired at work all day, it is best to create your own sleep routine during which you get at least seven hours of rest," Selvi said.