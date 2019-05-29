Protect your skin while soaking up the best of the sun

The sun might give us life but it also has the power to destroy us as well. As the summer comes to the northern hemisphere, it is important to be protected from the sun's destructive beams.

Professor Uğur Coşkun said that being exposed to too much sun during the summer months might lead to various cancers, including skin cancer. However, not going out in the sun is also unhealthy. The sun is important for bone health as well as vitamin D intake and Coşkun said it is important to sunbathe 30 minutes for three days a week to meet the vitamin D requirements in our bodies.

"Too much exposure leads to various cancers but the lack of vitamin D is also a danger to our bodies. It has been discovered that the risk of getting colon cancer in people with vitamin D deficiency is 100% while the risk of getting breast cancer is 37%," Coşkun said.

If you want to keep the sun's destructive effects away while getting the best of it, Coşkun suggests using 20 SPF sunscreens before going out into the sun. He said that sunscreen protects the skin from the ultraviolet beams while helping the body make vitamin D.