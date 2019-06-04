Be careful what you eat in Ramadan Bayram

After fasting for a month and eating only two meals a day, it is time to celebrate the end of Ramadan with bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, a three-day celebration full of family and food. But one has to be careful: Do not forget that your body has just adjusted to the meal times and portions of Ramadan and eating too much during the bayram might cause digestive problems.

During bayram, high-calorie pastries and desserts that increase blood sugar easily are consumed very often and in large portions. However, eating too much of these after a month of fasting not only threatens your digestive system but your heart as well.

Professor Seçil Özkan, president of Public Health Intuition of Turkey, advised that the portion size of meals should not be increased suddenly during bayram and meal times should be regulated wisely.

"You should start the day with a light breakfast on the first day of the bayram. It is better to stay away from fries and sweets, such as honey, in the breakfast," she said.

Özkan suggested that if you want to eat desserts on bayram, it is always better to choose milk-based desserts instead of desserts with sherbet, like baklava. Even if you cannot say no, try to eat as little as possible. "Never forget that you need to finish the entire plate just to be polite," Özkan added.

Instead of eating desserts, you can satisfy your sweet tooth with fresh or dry fruits. While satisfying your need for sweets, fruits also prevent your blood sugar from spiking.

The liquid intake is also crucial during bayram. During Ramadan, your body dehydrates as you cannot drink water for more than 15 hours. Hence, in order to meet your body's demands, it is advised to drink at least 2 or 2.5 liters of water and help your body to return its normal regime. Professor Özkan also advised consuming ayran, lemonade and juice with little sugar.